The official Ubisoft Forward livestream aired tonight, giving us 30 minutes of gameplay for Assassins Creed Valhalla as well as an official world premiere trailer for Far Cry 6. However, last week it was announced that anyone who logged into the Ubisoft Store during the livestream would be able to claim themselves a free copy of Watch Dogs 2. And it seems like the traffic has hit the storefront hard as the Ubisoft store is officially down.

Currently it doesn't seem like they'll be coming back on anytime soon, but it's unclear whether Ubisoft will extend the time period as many were unable to claim their copy of Watch Dogs 2 so far.

Surely companies like Ubisoft should be equipped to handle situations like this? Especially since they had the time to prepare as well as past experience with the Epic Games Store servers going down after everyone tried to claim a free copy of Grand Theft Auto 5.

Did you experience issues with the Ubisoft Store today? Were you able to bag a copy of Watch Dogs 2? And what did you think of the event overall? Let us know!