The Ubisoft Forward live event was streamed last night, and whilst we got some new gameplay footage for Assassins Creed Valhalla as well as the official announcement and world premier trailer for Far Cry 6, another one of Ubi's most anticipated titles was shown off. Watch Dogs Legion got some brand new gameplay, trailer and an official release date of Otober 29th this year.

Ubisoft was kind enough to preserve the entire 15 minute segment of the show into one video, which you an see below. However, there was also an extra bit of gameplay show for Watch Dogs Legion showcasing some of the interesting characters you can take ccontrol of and offering a bit more information on the gameplay. heck out both videos below:

I have to say that one of the most appealing aspects of Watch Dogs Legion is the ability to use any character on the streets as a main character, with fully voiced cutscenes for all types of characters, including an old lady!

Watch Dogs Legion will be officially releasing on October 29th for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Stadia, and will also be available at launch on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

What do you think? Are you excited for Watch Dogs Legion? What interested you the most from the gameplay videos? What else would you like to see in Ubisoft's next event? Let us know!