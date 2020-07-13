Ubisoft have now officially revealed how to claim your very own copy of Watch Dogs 2 for completely free, as well as a selection of in-game rewards for upcoming games, even if you didn't watch the livestream yesterday or were unable to login to the store during the time after the store crashed.

"We're aware of an issue causing some players to be unable to log in to their Ubisoft Account and are working towards resolving this," the official Ubisoft Support Twitter account said yesterday. Roughly an hour later the same account posted "Don't worry! We'll be giving out the rewards to all of you, even if you were unable to log in successfully. Sit back and enjoy the show!"

Users simply have to go to this site and login to Ubisoft to claim their free copy of Watch Dogs 2. Here's an easy list of the items you'll receive in addition to the free game:

If you've been following all the news about the latest Ubisoft Forward event, you might have come across a deal that Ubisoft offered which allowed viewers of their livestream to claim a free copy of Watch Dogs 2. You may have also seen that this seemingly crashed the Ubisoft Store as everyone rushed to get their free copy.

Were you able to claim your free copy of Watch Dogs 2? Did you watch the Ubisoft Forward event? What did you think? Let us know!