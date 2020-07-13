Ubisoft recently revealed a bunch of new content at their E3-style Ubisoft Forward event livestream, including a new trailer and some fresh new gameplay for Watch Dogs Legion. However, according to some recent reports on the game’s latest preview build demo, Watch Dogs Legion was unable to run at 60fps with Ultra settings on an RTX 2080 Ti graphics card when ray tracing was enabled. Talk about demanding games, sheesh.

Watch Dogs: Legion will be one of the first games from Ubisoft utilizing the latest ray tracing technology, but the preview demo was only able to run at 30fps when this setting was turned on and the graphics turned to the maximum settings, even when running at 1080p. You can take a look at some of the ray tracking in action for Watch Dogs Legion in the video below:

There is a saving grace here though, and that is Watch Dogs Legion will support Nvidia’s other standout technology DLSS 2.0, which should boost up the frame rate to 60fps with maximum settings and ray training enabled. As far as we know the DLSS technology was not available during this demo build. Though that does beg the question as to what will be able to run Watch Dogs Legion at the same settings in 4K.

Though it’s not very surprising considering how demanding Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Assassins Creed: Odyssey are, mostly only able to reach 60fps at Ultra settings when set to 1440p resolution or lower.

Watch Dogs Legion is due out on October 29th, which doesn’t leave a whole lot of time to improve performance, so I imagine we won’t be seeing any significant improvements for performance when the game eventually does release, but we can still hope.

What do you think? Will this be the norm for next-gen games? What graphics card do you think will be able to run Watch Dogs Legion at maximum graphics settings and ray tracing enabled? Could this be the most demanding game of 2020? Let us know your thoughts!