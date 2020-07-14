It’s quite amazing to think that the time is almost upon us, since we’ve been talking about Microsoft Flight Simulator being one of our most anticipated titles of the year. And now, Microsoft have announced the official release date for MS Flight Sim 2020 is launching on August 18th from the Windows Store or Xbox Game Pass for PC.

You can also start pre-loading the game now so you can start playing as soon as it launches, though it seems this option is only available for the Xbox Game Pass version. I’m still not over those pretty beefy system requirements to be honest, or those stunning screenshots of clouds. Either way, you can check out the new launch trailer below:

There are 3 editions available for Microsoft Flight Simulator including a Standard Edition for $59.99 that comes with 20 highly detailed planes and 30 hand-crafted airports (this is also the version Game Pass users will get), there’s also a Deluxe Edition for $89.99 which includes an additional 5 planes and airports, whilst the Premium Deluxe Edition comes with a total of 10 extra planes and airports compared to the Standard Edition.

For a full breakdown of all the planes and airports included in each edition for MS Flight Sim, check out the infographics below:

If you can't wait for the official launch on August 18th, there's also a Closed Beta launching on July 30th which you can take a chance to sign up for.

What do you think? Are you excited for Microsoft Flight sim 2020? Which edition will you be going for? Let us know!