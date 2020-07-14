Looks like the rumor mills are running once again, as Nvidia might be discontinuing their high-end RTX 20 series Turing cards before the launch of their next-gen Ampere GPUs. According to a Chinese report, the remaining stock of Nvidia’s enthusiast range including the RTX 2070, RTX 2070 Super, RTX 2080 Super, and RTX 2080 Ti, are all that’s left now.

It’s believed this is due to Nvidia gearing up for the Ampere release, and wishing to phase out some of the higher-end cards in order to make room for their next-gen RTX 30 series. There is some good news and bad news though, so let’s kick things off with the bad.

Aside from no more high-end Turing cards on the market, the crypto mining craze is apparently on the rise again, and so vendors will start to inflate prices to account for it. Coupled with the discontinuations, this means we could see shortages even sooner than expected.

Mainstream cards like the RTX 2060 or GTX 1660 Super may also be affected by the price hike if the mining boom is happening again, and according to another report online, Nvidia has apparently even notified their AIB partners to prepare for the demand by adjusting their prices.

So if you were looking into getting an RTX 20 series card because you could get Death Stranding bundled with it as well, then you might actually be better off waiting for a bit instead.

It’s also possible that Nvidia has made this decision due to limited space and resources from TSMC, who are very busy this year already working with Apple, AMD, and Qualcomm, so making the room for Ampere chips is a good bet.

There is one piece of good news to come from this though, if most high-end Turing cards are out of stock by the release of Ampere, then vendors and retailers will be able to price them more accurately based on Nvidia's MSRP, rather than inflating the prices. So we could see some better launch prices than the last generation at least. Though that’s just speculation, what do you guys think?

Obviously take this rumor with a grain of salt, as Nvidia never comments on rumor or speculation, so we’ll just have to wait for confirmation from them in due time to see if this rumor is true.

What do you think? Does it makes sense for Nvidia to discontinue high-end Turing cards? What does this mean for Ampere? And is this a good time or bad time to pick up an RTX 20 series card? Let us know your thoughts!