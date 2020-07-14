EA's latest competitive multiplayer game Rocket Arena has just launched today, and with it come the official PC system requirements. Being a competitive multiplayer title these days the requirements are pretty low if you want to launch the game, but will require some mid-range hardware in order to run at it's best.

Unfortunately there's no performance predictions for each requirement, but considering the low requirements and the fact that it's a multiplayer-only title, we can assume that the minimum system requirements are looking for 60fps at 1080p with Low graphics settings, and the recommended requirements for Rocket Arena are for 60fps at the maximum graphics settings.

(*Some of the requirements merely list a suggested type of hardware, rather than a specific one, so we have selected some of the closest related hardware items based on their description in square brackets where necessary).

Rocket Arena minimum system requirements

Rocket Arena recommended system requirements

In order to run the recommended system requirements for Rocket Arena you will need a graphics card that's as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 480 and it should be paired with either a Phenom II X3 740 or Core i5-670 CPU. The RAM requirements are at least a 6 GB memory. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution.

In order to run the Rocket Arena minimum system requirements you will need a Radeon HD 4850 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 GPU along with a Phenom X3 8650 or Core i3-530 processor. You should also have 4 GB system memory for min specs. This setup should get you 60fps on Low graphics settings on 1080p screen resolution.

Another thing to consider is the DirectX capability of your GPU. Rocket Arena needs a GPU capable of running DirectX 11. Finally, Rocket Arena will need hardware that is a 4 year old PC or younger to run the recommended specs.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Rocket Arena System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Rocket Arena GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Rocket Arena Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.