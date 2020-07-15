If you were wondering why there wasn’t any new information on Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones when they debuted their live Ubisoft Forward event, then you’re not the only one. According to some rumors though, Ubisoft has reportedly decided to reboot the game as a live service model, with a continually updated and evolving world taking inspiration from Epic’s Fortnite.

The anonymous source apparently told the press that Ubisoft has been struggling to make Skull and Bones unique, or at least distinctive from other standard open-world Ubi titles like Assassins Creed or The Division. This lack of uniqueness is what supposedly led to all the game’s delays, which was originally supposed to enter the Beta stage in 2018.

The decision was reportedly made last year, with Skull and Bones now featuring a persistent world full of characters and quests that will change and evolve based on the entire community’s actions, and with a larger focus on collaboration.

Since the game was reportedly rebooted, a change in leadership was also decided, bringing on former editorial VP Elisabeth Pellen, the writer and director of 2003 stylized shooter XIII (which is also getting a remake) and the lead level designer for Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow.

So it sounds like Skull and Bones is having all sorts of development issues since it was announced at E3 2017, that’s not really a surprise in the industry these days unfortunately. But Ubisoft have assured us that they do consider it “a very big product” as CEO of Ubisoft Yves Guillemot said when the game was delayed for a second time, and that they want to release the game “at a level that will surprise and please all gamers for the long term.”

What do you think? Are you still excited for Skull and Bones? Is the live service model the way to go? Or will we be seeing perpetual delays until the project is eventually cancelled? Let us know!