Devolver Digital held their very own E3-style showcase on Saturday in typical Devolver fashion, you know, with lots of zany characters, a constant anxiety of slowly losing your mind and going insane, and loads of gameplay too. At the showcase Devolver revealed some new gameplay trailers for both Shadow Warrior 3 and Serious Sam 4 which you can watch below.

If you couldn't tell already, we’ve been a bit busy with Death Stranding, but in case you missed them then here are the new gameplay trailers. You can learn more about what’s included in the new Serious Sam 4 game here, like how they managed to get literally thousands of enemies on screen at once with the new Legion system. Or check out what the actual story for Shadow Warrior 3 is about here.

Serious Sam 4 is expected to release sometime in August 2020, whilst Shadow Warrior 3 is expected at any point in 2021.

What do you think? Are you excited for Shadow Warrior 3? What about Serious Sam 4? Which one are you most excited about? Let us know!