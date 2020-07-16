Ever since those Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 PC system requirements came out, that 150GB download size has been a bit daunting, especially for those without access to fast internet speeds. Luckily Aerosoft, the official retail partner for Microsoft Flight Simulator, have just revealed a physical edition of the game, and it comes with a total of no less than 10 discs.

So if you’re a fan of physical game boxes, or just can’t afford the crazy download size of the internet, then the 10-disc physical edition of MS Flight Sim might just be for you. It also happens to be a smaller download size, somehow, at 85GB, so it may be worthwhile for those who are looking to cut down on their digital storage size. You can check out what the 10-dis version looks like below:

The picture comes from a spokesperson on Aerosoft’s forums, who also stated that “this is very much a simulator that depends on the cloud if you want to use it to its full potential.” There will be an offline mode, but it seems that, a lot like Death Stranding’s asynchronous multiplayer, you’ll get the best experience by connecting to the internet.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is not too far away, with a public Beta releasing on July 30th followed by the official launch on August 18th.

What do you think? Will you be getting the physical copy of MS Flight Sim 2020? What are you most excited about for the official release? Which airport will you visit first? Let us know!