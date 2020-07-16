After it already got delayed this year, Marvel's Avengers will officially be touching down in September, but if you’re itch for getting all supered up is just too much then you’ll be happy to know that Square Enix have revealed a new date for the next War Table presentation as well as some Beta test dates for PC and consoles.

Marvel’s Avengers second War Table livestream will begin on July 29th at 10am PDT, 1pm EDT, and 5pm BST. The first War Table presentation gave us a brand new trailer, solo, and co-op gameplay, with the second one giving us “the most complete look to date at what players can expect from the game’s upcoming beta program,” which will launch on August 7th.

Unfortunately though, it seems like that AUgust 7th date is specifically for PlayStation players who pre-ordered the game, as the Sony console gets a slight head start as well as those who pre-ordered the game. August 7th will be the PlayStation pre-order Beta, August 14th will be the PC and Xbox pre-order Beta as well as the open Beta for PlayStation players, and finally August 21st will be the open Beta for PC and Xbox players.

Date Access August 7th PlayStation pre-order Beta August 14th PC and Xbox pre-order Beta August 14th PlayStation open Beta August 21st PC and Xbox open Beta

The second War Table event will also give us some “exclusive new videos that will dive deep into the content that will be included in the beta, as well as insight about the design and creation of Marvel’s Avengers.” Though Square Enix also mentioned that “attentive viewers may also spot hidden details inserted to whet their appetite for future content and announcements.”

Marvel's Avengers will launch September 4th on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and next-gen consoles including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when they launch.

So what do you think? Are you excited for Marvel’s Avengers? Will you be playing the Beta? What “hidden details” do you think will be included in the second war table? Let us know!