It’s quite unusual for Activision to wait this long before revealing the next Call of Duty game, as the news usually starts to trickle out around May or June. But this year’s title has caused a lot of mystery, particularly after the rumors of a Call of Duty Black Ops reboot set entirely in Vietnam surfaced online a while ago, and the mysterious bunkers in Call of Duty Warzone.

Now it seems like Activision might be gearing up for some sort of announcement as The Red Door has recently appeared on the Microsoft Store. There isn’t an immediate connection to Call of Duty 2020 though, but do enough digging and you’ll be able to see them. For now though, we only have a short description and a mysterious screenshot:

The description reads: “There is more than one truth. If you go looking for answers, be ready to question everything and accept that nothing will ever be the same. The Red Door awaits, do you dare step through it?” And you can almost hear a muffled voice saying “The numbers, Mason. What do they mean?” right after it. It just has that Cold War-era feeling to it.

So what makes everyone convinced this is the next Call of Duty? Well there’s the usual bells and whistles; Activision is behind it, the Mature 17+ rating, and an approximate download size of 81.65GB. But what about the Red Door itself? Well, the name and the description could have something to do with the mysterious bunkers that finally opened in Call of Duty Warzone and eventually led to a Cold War-themed nuclear bunker of sorts, though the trail stopped cold there.

There is the slightly more obscure but still equally interesting connection between the Black Ops series and The Rolling Stones rock band. Their infamous ‘Paint it Black’ song was recorded during the Vietnam War, and was used in the official Black Ops 3 reveal trailer. The song starts with the lines “I see a red door and I want it painted black,” and of course another one of their songs was used in the original Black Ops World Premiere Trailer in 2010.

Activision hasn't even taken down it down yet, suggesting this is official and that the company themselves are behind it, rather than an accidental early listing like Far Cry 6.

So whilst it may take some rabbit hole-level of digging, the connections are there, and rumors of the reveal coming in the form of a Fortnite-esque map change in Warzone would certainly bolster the whole mystery.

So do you think The Red Door is Activision’s Call of Duty 2020? Do you think it will be a Black Ops reboot? Are you excited for another CoD game? Let us know!