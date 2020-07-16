Intel has just recently sent out press invites for what seems like a special media event on September 2nd, and they’re teasing “something big” for it. Obviously this has caused a lot of speculation online but the general consensus seems to be that Intel will unveil the formal launch for 11th Gen Core Tiger Lake or Rocket Lake-S processors.

The image that accompanied the invite had very little to say, but in bold letters it’s titled: “Drop in. We have something big to share…” and then a date for September 2nd.

Based on the fact that several notebook manufacturers have already slated their Tiger Lake notebooks for Fall 2020 could mean a formal launch for the 11th Gen 10nm Tiger Lake. But the rumored September release of Nvidia and AMD’s next-gen graphics cards as well as AMD’s Zen 3 architecture launch later this year could be the reason for Intel to push their own marketing soon.

Of course there could also be the possibility of Intel’s first discrete Xe GPUs being on show, or even a combination of all 3 considering that Computex 2020 was cancelled this year, which would mean Intel might have a lot of information bottled up already and announce it all in one big online presentation.

I think the possibility of a formal Tiger Lake reveal is more likely here, considering that Intel partners have already started to announce their official Laptops with Tiger Lake, and may be anxious to get them onto shelves as soon as possible.

Either way, it’s still unclear at what exact kind of event this will be, or where it will take place, but some news on either 11th Gen Cores is more than likely.

What do you think? What could Intel be unveiling? Are you excited for Tiger Lake? Or Rocket Lake? Let us know!