The Assassins Creed franchise has been ripe with controversy for a long time, but possibly the most notorious and well-known would be the amount of ‘bloated’ gameplay included in Assassins Creed: Odyssey; there is so much content to complete that finishing them all would be worthy of a famous Greek odyssey all by itself.

One of those pieces of bloated gameplay is thanks to the rise of side quests after the franchise moved toward more of an RPG-centric style with Assassins Creed: Origins, and the worst part about this was how players were mostly forced into them; after playing 2 or 3 main quest story missions you would suddenly find yourself under-leveled and in need of grinding some side content just to get to the next main story beat.

But it turns out that Assassins Creed: Valhalla seems to be ditching the traditional side quests in favor of “world events” instead, according to AC Valhalla’s narrative director Darby McDevitt. Speaking to the press, McDevitt explained that the traditional side quests are “almost nonexistent” as the main story takes center stage most of the time.

The main questline now has much larger story arcs to complete, but side quests have been replaced by spontaneous activities that naturally cross your path, and you won’t have to actively seek them out either.

There was no mention whether this was part of Ubisoft’s response to the bloated gameplay in Odyssey, but the new approach apparently made a lot more sense narratively anyway as players will control Eivor, a Viking invader, and so having English locals offering up side quests every few paces would just not make that much sense.

Hopefully Valhalla turns out to be not that long of a game though, because it was recently revealed that it’s officially coming out just 2 days before the release of Cyberpunk 2077.

What do you think? Are you happy Valhalla ditches the traditional side quests? What could these “world events” be like? And are you excited for AC Valhalla? Let us know!