It’s an interesting time for Battle Royale players right now, with so many different and unique titles to choose from. But it all seems to have started with PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds, which kicked off the Fortnite Battle Royale mode and eventually led to countless spinoffs like Apex Legends and the recently announced Hyper Scape.

But whether or not you think the Battle Royale genre is here to stay, or will die down in 2 years from now, the PUBG Madison studio director Dave Curd recently told the press that they want to keep the game alive for a long time, even in 20 years.

“This is a game I want players to join 20 years from now, we want to keep telling stories. We want to keep providing fresh experiences. I would say anything's possible.”

The interview came after PUBG recently released Season 8, and also achieved the impressive milestone of 70 million units sold. In the interview, Curd was talking about future goals for the series and some upcoming content including a new remastered map after Season 8 recently got a remastered Sanhok map.

“I don't know when, but of course my eye is on Miramar because that was the very first map PUBG Madison worked on in collaboration with Seoul. That's something interesting to think about for the future,” he said. “The lessons we are demonstrating in Sanhok... you can extrapolate, those are things we can consider for future map updates.”

What do you think? Have you been playing PUBG recently? How does the game compare since launch? And will you be playing PUBG 20 years from now? Let us know!