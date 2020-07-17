Ubisoft have just released another trailer for Assassins Creed: Valhalla which annoyingly seems like the kind of trailer we should have gotten instead of the CGI-infested “gameplay” trailer we got as the official reveal. Still, it shows off a lot of the usual Viking stuff and certainly looks very pretty, focusing this time on Eivor’s destiny, which lends itself to a much more dark and sinister tone compared to previous titles.

It’s clearly been touched up a bit (because what Ubisoft trailer isn’t these days?) but it definitely gives us a sense of the kind of scenery and graphics we can expect when the game comes out in November. You can watch the new Assassins Creed Valhalla: Eivor’s Fate character trailer below:

Additionally, starting today, Ubisoft are releasing a seven-song mini-album from the official soundtrack on Spotify and iTunes. The album features original compositions from Jesper Kyd and Sarah Schachner, and an original song by Einar Selvik as well. Get a preview of the first song on the album “Out of The North” below:

Assassins Creed Valhalla will be released on November 17th (just 2 days before the release of Cyberpunk 2077!) for PC on the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation, Xbox One, and next-gen consoles including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, and Stadia. It will also be available on launch day as part of the Uplay+ subscription service.

What do you think? Are you excited for AC Valhalla? What do you think of the mini-album? Will you be listening to it over the weekend? Let us know!