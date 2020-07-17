Did you ever play No Mans Sky and think, “Hey, this should be more like Dead Space.” No? Well the developers sure thought so, as the recent Desolation update has added some creepy derelict freighters, with procedurally-generated interiors that you can explore and even uncover certain mysteries surrounding the crew’s disappearance.

There’s also been quite a few gameplay and visual improvements and more, as NMS continues to surprise people with content and quality years after a rocky launch. These updates include combat improvements, freighter customization, and many visual upgrades. You can watch the official release trailer for the No Man's Sky Desolation update below:

Couple this with the VR implementation and you’ve turned this colorful and quirky space semi-sim into a pretty terrifying horror experience if you ask me.

Derelict ships can now be found all across the galaxy, with procedurally-generated interiors and story content. You can stumble across them naturally or purchase specific coordinates from local scrap dealers. Uncover the mysteries of how the crew met their fate, and ultimately find the Captain’s log for information on the ship’s final hours.

Those visual improvements mentioned above include enhanced bloom for added color vibrancy and softer ambience around bright light sources, an improved lens flare that now counts the Sun as an additional light source for lens flares, lens dust is much more prominent as well as a subtle animation on the halo effect around light sources, plus new volumetric light sources have been added.

The Desolation update is available now for No Mans Sky.

What do you think? Have you played No Mans Sky recently? How is it? Has it improved? And what needs to be improved still? Let us know!