The Epic Games Store has been giving out some great titles recently, but it seems like the big and loud titles are starting to calm down a bit, understandably of course, they can’t just give out games like Grand Theft Auto V every week. Nevertheless, we only have 1 title available this week for free, but arguably that’s more than enough.

Torchlight 2 is the next game that you can claim for the low price of literally nothing. It’s a fun little ARPG with a very dedicated and still active modding community. It’s got a lot of the same gameplay mechanics that Diablo fans will be very familiar with, but the procedural dungeons, randomized loot, and fun combat make Torchlight 2 a great RPG to play over the weekend.

Torchlight 2

“Torchlight II is filled to the brim with randomized levels, enemies and loot. Capturing all the flavor and excitement of the original, Torchlight II expands the world and adds features players wanted most, including online and LAN multiplayer.”

Oh and there’s pets! So it’s basically the perfect game at that point, any game with a dog is perfect in my eyes. Anyway there’s four classes to choose from, each with a variety of skills and abilities to master. There’s local and online multiplayer, a new game plus mode, and of course, mod support.

I played a lot of Torchlight 2 a while ago, but I can safely say that the modding scene continues to add fresh new things that keep me coming back for more.

Torchlight 2 is free to keep from the Epic Games Store until July 23rd.

What do you think? Do you like Torchlight? Will you be picking up the free sequel? What’s your favorite ARPG? Let us know!