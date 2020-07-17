We've got a pretty hefty lineup of big games coming our way the rest of the year, with the release of several AAA titles like Watch Dogs Legion, Assassins Creed: Valhalla, and Cyberpunk 2077. But until then we've got a bit of a drought coming on, luckily for us though some games have just been released this week including the PC release for both Death Stranding and Halo 3.

So what are you playing this weekend? Have you picked up any new games recently? Will you be tiding over your time until something bigger like Watch Dogs? Or are you revisiting an old classic? Let us know!

Here's what our very own GD staff will be playing this weekend...

-----------

Chad - I’m almost ashamed to say it, but I’ve finally gotten round to playing Red Dead Redemption 2. I haven’t gotten very far, but I’m absolutely invested in the world and characters at the moment. It’s also quite possibly one of the best looking games I’ve ever seen.

But it’s probably the level of immersion that really gets me; I’m a sucker for immersion, it’s why I bought a VR headset in the first place. There’s just something magical about how RDR2 grips you in and fully immerses you in the world, headset or not.

The only problem is that I think I now have a gambling addiction, I stayed up till 4am the other night playing poker, I don’t even like poker! It’s like Gwent all over again for me...

So it's either that or the recently released Death Stranding, but I'll probably decide tomorrow, so I've got 2 meaty games to choose from at least that can soak up my entire weekend.

Stuart - Speaking of cowboys, I’ve been giving Desperados 3 a try. Nearly done with it; I like the feeling of progression from the first fumbling attempts at knife-throwing to directing multiple characters in real-time, taking out a posse of varmints and hiding the bodies all in the time it takes a trenchcoat-wearing gunslinger to complete his patrol.

After Ubisoft’s abortive offer for free copies of Watch Dogs 2 during their Forward event last weekend, I somehow found myself buying Ghost Recon Breakpoint in their sale. Of course, the Uplay downloader doesn’t really work properly so this is really more of a “What AREN’T you playing this week”. I tend to like Ubisoft’s games for the most part, but I do not like how many unforced errors they make as a company.

Aside from that, it’s been a whole lot of Civilization IV. Because it’s the best Civilization. Change my mind!

Felix - I found myself pulled back to Cities Skylines and Anno 1800. I can't help but love a good city/resource management sim and both of those are brilliant.

Cities Skylines intuitively eases you through the beginning of what could very well have been a very hard to learn and complex game. After losing a swift 4 hours to the enjoyable creation of a living city, you can look back at how it began. At this point you realise the game was firmly holding your hand during the early part of your city build.

By the 10th hour of gameplay you will be slapping down districts and weaving interesting bus routes from the residential to the industrial job zones, popping in metro stations and underground networks and converting your entire cities power infrastructure to run on solar and wind energy.

It's a real joy to zoom out on an area and at a glance see which roads are suffering from traffic snarl ups and then drop back down again to put in one way systems to get the flow of factory bound trucks away from say, the commercial shopping area.

Of course another one that is nearly as good as those two management titles is Planet Zoo, but I haven't put that much time into that one yet and keep thinking to myself... perhaps this weekend is the one where I tuck in and build the best crocodile enclosure that money can buy.

CorruptedCyborg - It’s gonna be a packed weekend. There’s my usual daily hour in Animal Crossing: New Horizons carrying out Tom Nook’s orders and focusing on my estate. I’ll then be jumping into my racing seat and playing F1 2020, completing a full race weekend around the banked corners of the Zandervoort GP in the My Team Game mode, building up resource points and spending that sweet, sweet sponsorship money, while making my RSI worse in the process.

At some point I need to sit down and focus on my empire in Anno 1800 as I’m looking to start to build on Crown Falls in the Sunken Treasures DLC (for the third time), sorting out supply chains, and hopefully getting back up to the Investors level in the Old World.

All of this gaming to do, while watching the F1 Hungary GP. At least I’ve got GeForce Now Founders for Anno 1800 :)

-----------

So what are you playing this weekend? Let us know in the discussion area down below and maybe we can all discover a few neat gems to play! And vote for which kind of genre you'll be playing this weekend, so we can all see what's on the trend.

(As a side note: I decided to keep the polls below focused on primary genres, so apologies if your niche isn't covered, just vote for whatever's the closest!)