We're just under 2 weeks away from joining the Furon Empire and being able to probe all of humanity as the wonderful Crypto-137 in the Destroy All Humans! Remake. But before we jump into and wreck the pristine suburban neighborhoods, what exactly are the system specs for the upcoming remake? We take a look at the official system requirements for the Destroy all Humans remake...

Interestingly, despite being a modern day remake, the specs listed don't exactly require anything too beefy. On the GPU front of things we're looking at only needing a graphics card with 4GB of dedicated memory and DirectX11 support (Or DirectX12 support for the recommended requirements).

This does push a couple low-end hardware specs out of reach unfortunately, but we're assuming this is the specs required for a smooth 60fps experience.

The requirements also list Windows 10 64-bit as the minimum OS, but notes that "Windows 7 and 8.1 are supported but some AMD Graphics Cards might show weaker performance on those OS versions."

(*Some of the requirements merely list a suggested type of hardware, rather than a specific one, so we have selected some of the closest related hardware items based on their description in square brackets where necessary).

In order to run the Destroy All Humans Remake recommended system requirements you will need a Radeon RX 580 graphics card with a Core i3-8100 4-Core 3.6GHz or Ryzen R3 1300X processor and 16GB of ram, achieving 60fps on high graphics setting at 1080p. Your graphics card will need to be capable of running DirectX 12.

In order to run the minimum requirements for the Destroy All Humans! Remake you will need a Radeon RX 550 4GB or GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU with a Pentium G3220 or APU A10-7850K Quad-Core CPU, running at 60fps on low graphics setting and 1080p. Minimum RAM requirements are 8 GB system memory. Your graphics card will need to be capable of running DirectX 11.

Recommended requirements for Destroy All Humans Remake need around a 4 year old PC to run.

