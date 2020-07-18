It was pretty much inevitable that CD Projekt Red had to delay the upcoming highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 a second time, but that didn’t make the announcement any less easier to hear though. Now we have a solid date for the release: November 19th, and the developers have stated that they believe this is the definitive release date.

But Ubisoft recently announced the release date for Assassins Creed: Valhalla, launching just 2 days before CP2077’s release on November 17th.

Now, as much as Ubisoft doesn’t exactly have the best reputation among PC players, the official release date for Valhalla doesn’t exactly strike me as a power move from the publisher; trying to directly compete against Cyberpunk’s release date. Chances are that the Nov 17th date, or something close to it, was on the table before CD Projekt Red announced the 2nd delay for Cyberpunk.

But they also don’t strike me as a company to suddenly cave in and push the Valhalla release date back to give everyone some time to play CDPR’s epic sci-fi RPG, and they certainly won’t release it any earlier especially after what happened with Ghost Recon Breakpoint's rushed release.

So this leaves 2 options: either the release dates don’t change at all, and we’re stuck with trying to complete Valhalla before CP2077 comes out, or CDPR push back the release date of Cyberpunk 2077.

If you ask me, those options aren’t great, and who knows? Maybe Ubisoft will surprise us and push back AC Valhalla’s launch date instead. It’s also completely possible for CD Projekt Red to delay the game again for reasons other than AC Valhalla’s release date. But the question still remains: do you think Cyberpunk 2077 will be delayed a 3rd time? Let’s debate!

