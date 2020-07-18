Looks like Microsoft are gearing up for their Xbox Games Showcase next week, and of course the internet has run wild with speculation about what’s going to be announced. Aside from games, many thought we would get an official release or price tag for the Xbox Series X, but head of Xbox Marketing Aaron Greenberg laid out what’s really on show…

“I know everyone is excited for Xbox Games Showcase next Thursday. Seen some wild expectations so if helpful this show has one focus, games. No business, devices or similar news, just games. A whole show about hour long focused on games. Hope you enjoy it!” He said in a tweet.

Sounds like we won’t be getting any developer interviews either, and will strictly focus on gameplay and game reveals instead. We’ll surely be getting a good look at Halo Infinite, and possibly some news about a Fable 4, or whatever the team at Obsidian are cooking up next.

On a side note, it was also announced that the Xbox Games Showcase will be streamed at 1080p 60fps (likely a jab at Sony who presented their PlayStation 5 showcase in 30fps), after which the entire stream will be available as a VoD in 4K and 60fps.

What do you think? Do you agree with a ‘games-only’ showcase? Or would you prefer something else? And when do you think we’ll hear anything about an Xbox Series X release date or price tag? Let us know!