The sequel to everyone's favorite hand and surgery simulator will be arriving next month. Surgeon Simulator 2 ups the silliness even more compared to the 2013 version. But how demanding are the system specs for Surgeon Simulator 2020? How well optimized does it seem? We dive in and take a look at the official Surgeon Simulator 2 PC system requirements...

(*The system requirements listed only included Intel and Nvidia hardware, so we have selected some of the closest related AMD hardware based on their counterparts in square brackets where necessary. Actual AMD specifications may vary slightly)

Surgeon Simulator 2 minimum system requirements

Surgeon Simulator 2 recommended system requirements

In order to run the Surgeon Simulator 2 recommended system requirements you will need a GeForce GTX 770 or Radeon R9 380X graphics card and it should be paired with either a Ryzen 3 1300X or Core i5-4670 3.4GHz processor. This PC setup will deliver 60fps on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. 8GB of ram will also be needed to achieve the Surgeon Simulator 2 recommended specs.

In order to run the minimum system requirements for Surgeon Simulator 2 you will need a GeForce GTX 550 Ti or Radeon R7 350 GPU paired with an FX-4150 or Core i3-3225 CPU. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on Low graphics setting at 1080p resolution. You should also have 6GB of system memory for minimum specifications.

Overall, we suggest at least a 7 year old PC to play smoothly.

