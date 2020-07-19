Asobo Studio have revealed that their upcoming flight sim aptly named Microsoft Flight Simulator will have an in-game marketplace for players to buy and sell mods with real money. Although this will only be available to select partners who are approved from signing up and joining the program.

Mods are indeed a massive part of the PC gaming community, with many users creating their own fan content for a multitude of games that support it. The MS Flight sim series has been no exception, but this will mark the first time in the franchise where users can gain real money from selling their own creations.

“The 3rd party creator community has been incredibly vibrant, delighting simmers with their creativity for many years,” Asobo said in an official statement. “We recognize that creations by 3rd parties are a vital ingredient to broaden and deepen the Flight Simulation experience so we are excited to announce our Marketplace Partner Program which enables approved partners to sell content within our built-in Marketplace.”

It’s a hot topic for sure, especially considering the overwhelming negative feedback after Valve introduced paid mods to the Skyrim Steam Workshop, but at least this way the paid content will be regulated with approved creators, rather than letting anyone be able to set their own price.

Still, I can imagine having a paid mod may reduce the amount of players who do eventually download it, as not many players would be so willing to hand over a few dollars for a fan-made skin. Then again, microtransactions continue to be a huge success, so only time will tell how this pans out.

What do you think? Should all mods be free? Or should a select few be able to charge real money? What other ways can modders be rewarded for their content? Let us know your thoughts!

