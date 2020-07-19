Ever since the Source 2 development tools were released by Valve shortly after Half-Life: Alyx’s official release, several modders have already begun debuting their own fan-made Half-Life content in VR. But one group has set themselves an interesting task; remaking the entire Nintendo 64 classic Goldeneye In Half Life ALyx.

The modding team Eagle One recently posted a video giving us a direct comparison between the original game’s levels and the mod. Being a mod for HL Alyx though, it still includes the base game’s combine as the enemies, and provides much more signature VR sandbox content than the original N64 version. Check out the comparison video below:

Maybe in the future we’ll get some custom enemy models that look like the original’s, as the team has already created their own dynamic AI to work with the content. The first two maps are already available on the Steam Workshop for Half Life: Alyx, with the first map, Dam, coming in 2 parts. The team seems to be moving quickly though, so expect frequent and regular updates at least.

Still, Goldeneye in VR sounds like my childhood dream, now all we need is the multiplayer to work in VR too.

What do you think? Will you be downloading the mod? Should Goldeneye get the remake treatment? What other old games would be great as a mod for Half-Life Alyx? Let us know!