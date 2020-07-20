For a long time now fans have been anxiously awaiting for another titles starring the iconic sleuthster Sam Fisher in a new Splinter Cell game, and for a long time now Ubisoft have been teasing fans by including the character in everything but an actual Splinter Cell game. But according to some rumors, Ubisoft are working on some new Splinter Cell and Assassins Creed titles… but in VR.

The rumors point toward Facebook, owners of the Oculus Rift VR headset, and their determination to drive more sales with Oculus exclusives, as the company has reportedly been in talks with Ubisoft to create exclusive virtual reality titles for famous franchises like Assassins Creed and Splinter Cell.

But what’s most interesting here is that the Italian voice Actor for Sam Fisher, Luca Ward, seems to have actually spilled the beans about a new Splinter Cell game when speaking to the press recently. His quote can be seen below, but it has been roughly translated:

“There is this return of Splinter Cell which should take place I think for a conclusive episode, but I'm not sure about this, however they have not yet figured out whether to do it in 2021. Before it had to be 2020, then what happened and in 2020 several big projects got stuck. Others went on like Cyberpunk 2077 on which I have almost finished working.”

So it sounds like there’s at least something in the works, or at least, was in development this year before the current global COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in it. But Ward is adamant that “I am sure that Splinter Cell will return, this is a fact.”

It's been 7 years since we last got an official Sam Fisher title with Splinter Cell: Blacklist, which many have considered divisive among fans. Will we see Fisher return to form soon? Or will he just be another VR novelty used to drive sales? Unfortunately we can only wait and see...

What do you think? Would you be excited for a new Splinter Cell game? What would you like to see? What changes need to be made to the series? And would you enjoy a VR version of Splinter Cell or Assassins Creed? Let us know!