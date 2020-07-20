Even after numerous rumors, we still haven’t got any sight of a Bloodborne PC port and remaster. So whilst PC fans anxiously await some sort of port, a developer known as Max Mraz has created their own version of Bloodborne for PC, with a zelda-inspired demake of From Software’s iconic PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Yarntown plays very similarly to the original Bloodborne, and presents a semi-accurate depiction of the same areas in Central Yharnam, and there’s a couple familiar bosses in there too. It may not be an exact emulation of the original, but at least it’s something for us PC players right? You can check out some of the gameplay for Yarntown by Youtube user LouisGalaxoz below:

It’s clearly just as much Bloodborne as it is a classic Zelda experience, but Yarntown certainly looks the part. Hopefully the more excitement that builds up online for Bloodborne on PC will eventually persuade Sony to bring it to fruition.

You can download Yarntown on the official itch.io page here.

What do you think? Are you going to try out the Bloodborne demake Yarntown? Have you already played it? How was it? And do you think we’ll ever get a Bloodborne PC remaster? Let us know!