More rumors are coming in hot and fast in preparation for Microsoft’s next Xbox games showcase on July 23rd. Whilst many are mostly excited for Halo Infinite, it’s Fable 4 that's getting the spotlight today. According to an industry insider known as Klobrille, Fable 4 will indeed be announced on Thursday with an in-engine trailer.

Rumors of a new Fable have been circulating for a while, including some extensive details about gameplay, setting and story. But not all of those details will be revealed on Thursday as Klobrille states, as instead we’ll be given a short in-engine trailer rather than an actual gameplay demo.

“Just to get that expectation right, I don't think anyone should expect a Fable announcement with a gameplay demo like what Halo Infinite will do,” he said in an online forum. “I guess this will rather be in the Horizon II-trailer-like ballpark, so an in-engine trailer but somewhat indicative of what to expect.”

So hopefully we’ll be getting to see some Fable IV action on Thursday when the Microsoft Xbox games showcase debuts.

