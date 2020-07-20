It’s becoming an increasing concern over the last few years that game file sizes are increasing at an alarming rate. Call of Duty Warzone is one of the most recent titles to break a whopping 200GB+ file size, that’s about 3x the size of Grand Theft Auto V. But whilst we all bite our nails with anxiety, according to one developer the use of Unreal Engine 5 for future games will cause those file sizes to “skyrocket” even further.

Ryan Shah, a lead programmer and CEO of studio Kitatus and Friends, recently told the press his feelings towards UE5 currently: “It looks absolutely fantastic. Especially the Nanite system for a start, I had to scoop my jaw up off the floor after that. It takes a lot of the headache out of asset creation, but at the same time, it starts to raise more concerns.”

Those concerns seem to be mostly centered around game file sizes, including CoD Warzone, which he explains further:

“One of the examples is Call of Duty Warzone at the minute, as people are harassing Activision over the size of Call of Duty Warzone. And I think when we've got technologies now in the Unreal Engine 5 that allow us to use the original source meshes, with the original source textures and everything like that, the game file sizes are going to have to skyrocket which presents a unique set of challenges.”

I think, deep down, we all knew this would happen at some point. I mean we have a substantially more powerful computer in our pockets than what was required 50 years ago to travel to the moon, so this isn’t exactly rocket science.

But what’s clear here is that whilst next-gen games and technology will certainly look and feel great, with new PSUs possibly required for next-gen graphics cards as well as ray tracing-capable cards themselves, SSD requirements, and now larger storage solutions, this might be the biggest generational jump in technology in the past few decades, and it’s going to cost a lot of money.

What do you think? Will game file sizes skyrocket soon? Will we all need to upgrade our storage solutions for next-gen? Tell us your thoughts!