Devolver Digital and Flying Wild Hog have just debuted the first 17 minutes of gameplay for their upcoming title Shadow Warrior 3, and it’s particularly bloody and filled with crude humor. There’s quite a lot on show here to give us an idea of what kind of gameplay loop we can expect, including weapons, abilities, enemies and bosses.

Still no word on an official date for release other than a vague 2021 release period though, nor whether or not it will be coming to current or next-gen consoles, but we do know it is at least for sure coming to PC at some point next year. You can watch the glorious 17 minutes of Shadow Warrior 3 gameplay in the “Way to Motoko” mission below:

Whilst there are certainly some elements which may need to be improved before the final release, Shadow Warrior 3 certainly looks pretty good, least not the stunning art direction. It also seems to play really well despite all the enemies, particles and various other elements all happening on screen at once.

It’s unclear whether this gameplay was recorded on a next-gen console or PC, but if it was a console then that’s pretty impressive. Though, still, a lot of things can change up until the official launch, which is projected for anytime in 2021; that means we’re anywhere from 6 to 18 months away from the final release, so there’s probably still a lot to work on at least.

What do you think? Are you excited for Shadow Warrior 3? What interested you the most from the gameplay video? Let us know!