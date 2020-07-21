We’re getting closer and closer to that “Holiday 2020” release period when the next generation of consoles are supposed to release, and whichever side you’re on, we all know that the demand is going to be pretty high this year thanks to the technological hype and the increased demand during the global COVID-19 lockdown.

Sony, it seems, has reportedly implemented a rule to only allow only one PS5 purchase per customer, seemingly in response to keep the demand at bay. Whilst searching through the source code on the PlayStation Direct website, a reddit user noticed an interesting error message relating to the PlayStation 5:

“You can only purchase one version of the PS5 Console: Disc or Digital. You have already added one PS5 console to your cart.”

This seemingly confirms the one per customer rule put on by Sony. However it’s unclear whether this will be a rule imparted on third-party retailers, or whether this is strictly to do with Sony’s own PlayStation Store.

Hopefully this kind of rule will help prevent so-called “scalpers”, as this year saw a huge problem in Nintendo Switch shortages thanks to the COVID-19 quarantine and lockdown, which saw many retailers taking the opportunity to hike up prices considerably.

Finally, the fact that Sony has this error message already implemented on the site, even in the source code, points toward an announcement coming soon where Sony will finally reveal the official release date and price for the PlayStation 5.

What do you think? Are you excited for Sony’s next-gen console? Were you hoping to buy more than one? Will this move help prevent scalpers? And could we find out an official release date and price soon? Let us know your thoughts!