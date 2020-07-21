Hi-Rez Studio's latest tactical hero shooter Rogue Company has just released into Early Access on the Epic Games Store today, and whilst there's no official final launch date revealed yet, we've still been graced with some Early Access system specs. How demanding is it? What specs does it require? We take a look at the official system requirements for the Rogue Company Early Access.

(*The system requirements listed only included Intel and Nvidia hardware, so we have selected some of the closest related AMD hardware based on their counterparts in square brackets where necessary. Actual AMD specifications may vary slightly)

Rogue Company minimum system requirements

In order to run the Rogue Company recommended requirements your PC will need a graphics card that's as powerful as a GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 380 and it should be paired with either a FX-8150 or Core i7-960 CPU. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second at High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. Also your PC needs 16 GB RAM to meet the recommended specs and run at 60 frames.

In order to run the minimum system requirements for Rogue Company you will need a Core i5-2320 or FX-6350 processor coupled with a GeForce GTX 555 or Radeon HD 4890 GPU. A machine of this performance will return around 60fps on low graphics settings. You should also have 4 GB system memory for minimum specs.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Rogue Company System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Rogue Company GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Rogue Company Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.