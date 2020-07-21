Looks like Obsidian Entertainment are gearing up for more content for The Outer Worlds, with some possible DLC coming soon as they have started teasing some content on their official website and Twitter page.

Considering that Obsidian have said before they are working on some DLC for their sci-fi RPG coming in 2020, and the fact that the next Xbox Games Showcase is debuting on Thursday, leads us to believe that at least something is coming to the quirky universe.

“Greetings employees of Halcyon,” the tweet says. “The Board is pleased to announce that we have been able to acquire a portion of The Outer Worlds website! Feel free to take an additional 5-minute break today to visit the website, you've earned it!”

When users visit the site in question, they are greeted by a “special message” from Spacer’s Choice, one of the factions available in the Outer Worlds:

There’s a short little message below the image though: “*By choosing to 'Skip' you agree to view a message brought to you by Spacer's Choice that was found to be 89.5% safe for human viewing.” Pressing the skip button will move onto the next image and play a short little jingle:

Adrena-Time is a well-known drug players can find and purchase in The Outer Worlds, so it’s possible the next bit of story DLC will include this somehow. But the previous “special message” announcement definitely reveals that Obsidian are up to something…

And if they do reveal something at the Xbox Games Showcase, then that all pretty much confirms those initial rumors of the games showcase which promised Obsidian will be showing off something at least, and it certainly gives more weight to those related Fable 4 announcement rumors.

What do you think? Are you excited for some Outer Worlds DLC? What did you think of the base game? And do you think Obsidian will reveal something else as well? Let us know!