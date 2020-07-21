Insomniac Games recently announced that their upcoming PlayStation 5 title Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales will include an optional “performance mode” that will bring the game to 4K resolution at 60fps. It’s unclear exactly as to what kind of trade-offs will be made to reach that performance, like possibly disabling ray traced effects.

“Swing through the city like never before on PS5 with an optional 4K / 60fps Performance Mode,” says the official Tweet from the developers.

The news comes after worries that Sony’s next generation console would still include games running at 30fps, much like the previous Spiderman title on PlayStation 4 and despite the heavy upgrades in hardware capabilities. This was mostly due to the previous generation running a lot of games at 30fps, and then weirdly releasing the official PlayStation 5 reveal stream at 30fps instead of 60.

It’s also unclear what the opposite “quality” mode will include, if there even is the option. Maybe 4K ray tracing at 30fps? Or 1080p ray tracing at 60fps? We won’t know for sure just yet, but hopefully we’ll hear some more information later this year.

What do you think? What would a “quality” mode include if there is one? Is this the end of 30fps consoles? Let us know!