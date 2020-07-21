These days we’re all sitting on, quite frankly, a ridiculous amount of game launchers. It used to pretty much just be Steam that we had to worry about, now there’s literally dozens with Steam, Uplay, Origin, Battle.net, Twitch, Rockstar, Bethesda, and Epic Games Store as well as a few others I’m sure I’ve missed. That’s where the GOG Galaxy 2.0 launcher comes in, and it has officially added integration with the Epic Games Store.

So if you’ve got loads of games in your EGS library right now because of all the free games they keep giving out every week, then here’s a good place to organize them.

“We’re excited that Epic Games Store integration has come to GOG GALAXY 2.0,” said the General Manager of the Epic Games Store, Steve Allison. “It’s an important step towards breaking down walls between PC stores, as it enables a unified experience for players to manage their PC games library independent of where their games were purchased.”

Tim Sweeney, the founder and CEO of Epic Games, also decided to chime in with his own comment:

“Ultimately, ownership of digital items should be a universal notion, independent of stores and platforms. So much of the digital world today is frustrated by powerful intermediaries whose toll booths obstruct open commerce to keep customers and their purchases locked in.”

Although his words do ring a bit of truth in it, thinking about it more it’s actually a bit ironic that the comment came from the same person who has made a number of exclusivity deals on his own storefront. Preventing most players from purchasing the game anywhere else for a good 6 to 12 months.

For those that don’t know, GOG has been on a quest recently to unify all the storefront factions and bring their launchers together in one easy to organize space, allowing you to sort through and launch any game you want to play from any launcher thanks to GOG Galaxy 2.0.

What do you think? Are you happy the Epic Games Store has integrated with GOG Galaxy 2.0? What storefront would you like to be officially integrated next? Do you use the GOG Galaxy launcher? What do you think of it? Let us know!