We’re coming up on what could quite possibly be one of the biggest generational leaps in PC hardware thanks to next-gen consoles coming out later this year, so with all the latest news about possible hardware upgrades needed to play new games at their best we wanted to pose the question to you guys: do you think that next-gen hardware will require a completely brand new PC setup?

This all started at first when we heard about the power of SSDs and their focus on next-gen consoles. Whilst this new focus was mainly on eliminating loading times, the main benefit was being able to stream data and textures at a much faster rate, allowing for higher graphical fidelity without sacrificing too much performance.

Obviously we don’t necessarily need an SSD to run games, as PC players (and console players too) have had to deal with loading screens for a very long time already. But the idea of needing an SSD for the proper streaming of data would mean we could see some games specifying an SSD even as a minimum requirement.

Then of course we have ray tracing, which will require a brand new next-gen GPU from AMD or Nvidia (or a current-gen RTX 20 series card) in order to get the full ray traced effects in games like Cyberpunk 2077 or Watch Dogs Legion. This in turn may require a new 12-pin power connector as well as a larger PSU overall, so that’s 2-in-1 right there.

And finally, the use of Unreal Engine 5 could mean that video game file sizes will skyrocket quite significantly. Luckily HDDs are going up in size and down in price at the moment, meaning getting a couple terabytes of storage space won’t exactly cost you a hefty amount. However, solid state drives are much more expensive in comparison to hard disk drives in terms of price-per-gigabyte, so having to get a larger size SSD can prove much more costly in the end.

So then, in order to supposedly get the very best out of these next-gen games, like Maximum graphics settings at 60fps, means you’ll need a brand new GPU (if you haven’t already got an RTX 20 series card), a brand new PSU, an SSD and on top of that making sure that the SSD has a high enough storage size. That's a lot of expensive hardware to consider.

What do you think? Will next-gen hardware require a completely brand new PC setup? Or do you think we’ll be fine for upgrading separate components at a time? Which one would you prioritize? Let’s debate!

(vote in the polls below! The last 2 questions have 4 votes per user, but you don't have to use them all if you don't want to! Just pick 1 or more)

