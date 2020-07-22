EA has only recently been bringing their slate of titles to the Steam storefront, and whilst most of their big brand franchises were released pretty quickly, one title lagged behind a little. Star Wars: The Old Republic is now finally available on Steam, allowing you to manage your subscription and optional cosmetic bundles through Valve’s platform.

Whilst it’s certainly not a Knights of the Old Republic 3, it's the closest thing we have right now. In fact, many players can vouch that The Old Republic’s story is still great, and worth experiencing nonetheless, it’s also completely free-to-play and even includes the old expansions like the Rise of the Hutt Cartel and Shadow of Revan.

There’s also frankly a rather ridiculous amount of content in general, with 8 unique classes to choose from each with their own unique origin story. And they're worth playing just for those if you’re a big Bioware RPG fan.

A subscription nets you access to the most recent expansions including Onslaught, Knights of the Eternal Throne, and Knights of the Fallen Empire. There’s also an increased level cap from 60 to 75 and a lot more benefits like monthly cartel coins etc.

So will you be picking up SWTOR on Steam this week? Have you played it already? What do you think of it? Is it close to a KOTOR 3? Let us know your thoughts!