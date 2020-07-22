The ever-popular multiplayer game Rocket League is officially going free-to-play later this Summer as it launches on the Epic Games Store. Those who already own the game before the F2P launch will receive a wealth of unique items as a thank you for purchasing the game before the free launch.

However, with the launch on the Epic Store, Rocket League will no longer be available on Steam. Though this does only thankfully apply to newcomers, as those who already own their opy on Steam will still be able to keep it and purchase additional content through the storefront, and the Steam version will still be supported with future updates.

“Once Rocket League goes free to play, anyone who already owns Rocket League on any platform (including Steam) will be able to play and enjoy the game with full support for future updates and features,” said developer Psyonix in the official post. “However, the Steam version will no longer be available to download for new players. To put it simply, wherever you play now (including Steam), you'll still be able to play in the future.”

Those extra items current players will receive include all Rocket League-branded DLC released before the free to play version, an “Est. 20XX” title that displays the year in which a player played Rocket League for the first time, over 200 Common items getting upgraded to “Legay” quality, a Golden Cosmos Boost, Dieci-Oro Wheels, and a Huntress Player Banner. Additionally, if you played online before yesterday, you’ll also receive an exclusive Faded Cosmos Boost.

These Legacy items and rewards will be granted to players one the free to play version goes live later this year. No exact date has been revealed yet, but we’re bound to hear something soon as Summer slowly comes to an end.

