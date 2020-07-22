A new gameplay trailer was supposed to be revealed later today for the upcoming Mafia: Definitive Edition remake, but it looks like the footage has leaked ahead of the official reveal. The new gameplay trailer features a mix of in-game cutscenes and gameplay, and narrated by one of the developers.

It mostly features a lot of combat, and is focused on one particular mission called “A Trip to the Country”. Fans who remember the original very well will notice just how different the new remake is in comparison. You can watch the full 15 minutes of the Mafia: Definitive Edition 4K gameplay reveal below, though be warned it is still early footage so some graphical bugs may still be present.

Unfortunately there wasn’t a whole lot else other than the combat shown, but there were some snippets of the other content you’ll experience like the driving and the general overhaul of the city.

The Mafia remake has been built from the ground up using the same engine as Mafia 3, it’s just an ordinary remaster of the original as the entire story and gameplay mechanics have been overhauled and enhanced.

Mafia: Definitive Edition was originally slated for release on August 28th, but has since been delayed till September 25th for PC and current-gen consoles. You can purchase it separately or as part of the Mafia: Trilogy.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Mafia Definitive Edition? How do you feel about the gameplay? And which is your favorite Mafia title? Let us know!