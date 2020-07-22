The latest sort-of-expansion to SUPERHOT came out last week; Superhot: Mind Control Delete is a roguelike version of the base game with more levels, enemies, and special game mechanics as players desperately try to complete a series of randomized gauntlets and challenges.

But the game has recently come under fire for it’s odd use of social commentary. The meta-style commentary on violence in video games is not exactly new to Super Hot, it’s a core central theme in the game, but MCD tackles more of the theme of addiction, and in doing so requires players to keep the game running for nearly 3 hours after completing it just in order to play it again.

Meta commentary in video games isn’t exactly new, as The Stanley Parable notoriously has an achievement for not playing the game for 5 years. There’s also a special ending for playing the baby game for 4 hours, or another achievement that’s awarded for playing the Stanley Parable for 24 hours straight on a Tuesday.

So what’s the problem here? Well, aside from arbitrarily locking you out of a video game you literally paid money for just for the sake of a social commentary, many users are accusing the developers for inflating the actual play time.

According to some players, Mind Control Delete can take around 2 hours to finish, which has caused frustration for some when they want to immediately replay it again in order to find every little piece of lore or new abilities etc. only to have to wait longer than they’ve actually played. Some have even compared it to locking you out of your own house for a few hours because your landlord says you’ve been spending too much time in it.

Then again, other players are praising the commentary as a great way for speaking up about addiction (as it arguably has a lot of people talking about it now), and many have made the point that most users will leave their PC on overnight anyway so letting the game run for a few hours is not a huge deal.

It’s important to note that originally the timer was set to 8 hours, but after the negative feedback it has been reduced down to apparently 2.5 hours instead, and you have to your PC turned on as well as the game running, shutting down your PC or closing the game will reset the timer. You can apparently use Cheat Engine or adjust your computer system’s clock to bypass the restriction though.

So what do you think? What’s your stance? Is this a good example of social commentary? Or is it merely a way to arbitrarily extend the play time? And what’s your opinion on meta-style commentaries in video games like this or the Stanley Parable? Let us know!