Looks like Nvidia are planning to bring their next-generation of RTX cards to their GeForce Now cloud gaming service soon after they officially launch, letting users take advantage of the Ampere architecture for only $5 per month, rather than forking out lots of money for a new physical card.

Speaking to the press recently, the Senior product manager for GeForce Now, Andrew Fear, said: “We want GeForce Now to be an opportunity for gamers to experience the latest gaming technology from Nvidia. Therefore, you can expect to see Ampere on GeForce Now in time.”

“In time” suggests that it won’t be implemented straight away when the RTX 30 series cards officially release later this year. After all, the current RTX 20 series cards were only first implemented to the cloud gaming service quite a while after their official release. But hopefully Nvidia will be able to implement the Ampere architecture to their servers much sooner than that.

But this could mean that us PC users will be able to use the next generation of GPU technology for just $5 per month rather than forking out nearly a thousand dollars for the physical hardware itself.

Currently, Nvidia provides users the equivalent of an RTX 2080's performance in their GeForce Now cloud gaming service. So judging by that trend we could see either an RTX 3080 or RTX 3080 Ti used instead for the potential upgrade.

Many rumors are putting the RTX 30 series lineup at the same price of the RTX 20 series launch prices. So considering an RTX 2080 cost $699 at launch, we can expect roughly the same price range for the Ampere equivalent, give or take another $100. But as always we want to hear what your speculative price tags are for the next-gen Nvidia GPUs like the RTX 3080 below!

But let's say then, hypothetically, that the RTX 3080 is going to cost $799 at launch. And then the same card gets implemented into the GeForce Now servers soon after. That means you'll have to play Nvidia's cloud gaming service for roughly 80-160 months (depending on a price increase) in order to pay the equivalent for the same hardware. That's roughly 7-14 years, and by that time I'm sure the RTX 40 series will already be out...

So basically you’ll be able to test out the next generation of Ampere GPUs from Nvidia for only $5 a month, and if you’re worried about an eventual price hike, Fear also told the press that “we'll think about this next year.” Nvidia previously stated that the price rise shouldn’t become more than double the current price thankfully.

Nvidia’s cloud gaming service is an interesting topic to talk about, most notably because they are only offering streaming for games you already own with hardware you don’t. It's exactly what sets it apart from other cloud gaming services as you are essentially only leveraging the power of higher-end hardware (or ‘renting’ it, so to speak), and the ethics of purchasing and owning a game on the cloud are not a problem here.

What do you think? Will you hold back on upgrading until you can try out the performance improvements yourself? Will this win you over to GeForce Now’s service if you haven’t already? And how excited are you for the RTX 30 series cards? Let us know!