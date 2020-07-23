The PC version of Yakuza: Like A Dragon is finally coming later this year after debuting early on the PlayStation 4 platform in Japan, but how well will our PC systems hold up? Is it as demanding as a Japanese organized crime syndicate? Or is it a little bit more merciful? We take a look at the official PC system requirements for Yakuza Like a Dragon...

Yakuza: Like a Dragon minimum system requirements

Yakuza: Like a Dragon recommended system requirements

In order to run the Yakuza: Like A Dragon recommended system requirements you will need a Core i7-6700 or Ryzen 5 1400 processor coupled with a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 graphics card and 8GB of RAM. This will return around 60FPS at 1080p screen resolution on High graphics settings.

In order to run the minimum system requirements for Yakuza: Like A Dragon you will need a GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon HD 7870 GPU to play on Low graphics settings, with a Core i7-3770 or FX-8350 CPU to reach the minimum specs, achieving 60FPS on 1080p monitor resolution. Your PC needs 4 GB system memory as well for the minimum requirements.

To summarize, Yakuza: Like A Dragon needs around a 4 year old PC to play at the recommended settings.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Yakuza: Like A Dragon System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Yakuza: Like A Dragon GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Yakuza: Like A Dragon Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.