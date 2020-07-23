The armies of the Trojan War will be upon us soon, as a Total War Saga: Troy comes out for PC next month. Whether or not you heard that you can get the game for free in the first 24 hours after launch, we're here to take a look at the official PC system requirements for Total War Troy and see how much we'll need to bar the gates. So how demanding is Total War Saga Troy then? Let's take a look...

(*Some of the requirements merely list a suggested type of hardware, rather than a specific one, so we have selected some of the closest related hardware items based on their description in square brackets where necessary).

Total War Saga: Troy minimum system requirements

Total War Saga: Troy recommended system requirements

In order to run the Total War Saga: Troy recommended system requirements your PC will need a graphics card that's as powerful as a GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon R9 270X and it should be paired with either a Ryzen 5 2600X or Core i5-6600. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second at High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. Also, your PC needs 8 GB RAM to meet the rec specs and run at 60 frames per second.

In order to run the minimum system requirements for Total War Saga: Troy you will need a Core 2 Duo E6850 or Athlon II X3 455 processor coupled with a GeForce GTX 460 or Radeon HD 5770 graphics card or an Intel UHD Graphics 620 integrated GPU. A machine of this performance will return around 60FPS on Low graphics settings at 1080p. You should also have 4 GB system memory for minimum specifications.

Another thing to consider is the DirectX capability of your GPU. Total War Saga: Troy needs a GPU capable of running DirectX 11.

