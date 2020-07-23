Team Reptile recently just announced their Jet Set Radio-inspired sci-fi tag-em-up Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, and whilst our nostalgia is no doubt jumping through the roof, what are the system specs like? Does it require hardware equivalent to the cyberpunk future? Or is it just as demanding as an old Sega Dreamcast these days? We take a look at the official PC system requirements for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.

There are no recommended requirements listed yet, as the game isn't due for quite a while ("Not this year, it's unlucky," the devs say about the release date on the Steam Store page), so chances are these are just some preliminary specs. Though judging by the game's graphics I doubt the minimum specs will increase by much, if at all. So let's dive in and have a look at the Bomb Rush Cyberfunk PC system requirements...

(*Some of the requirements merely list a suggested type of hardware, rather than a specific one, so we have selected some of the closest related hardware items based on their description in square brackets where necessary).

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk minimum system requirements

In order to run Bomb Rush Cyberfunk even on Low graphics settings your PC will require at least a GeForce GTX 460 or Radeon HD 5850 graphics card coupled with a Core i3-2100T or Phenom II X2 565 processor. This will return an average of 60 frames per second at 1080 resolution.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Bomb Rush Cyberfunk System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Bomb Rush Cyberfunk GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.