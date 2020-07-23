It’s a sad day for those who were excited for another generation of melted PCs, as the upcoming Crysis Remastered is reportedly based on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions, which means Crytek are not using the original PC version as the foundation for the remaster.

After Crysis Remastered was announced, many of us rejoiced at what the iconic FPS could be capable of now with modern hardware, but after a gameplay trailer and screenshots were leaked online and fans realized it wasn’t quite up to the standard of the iconic PC melter (Just a quick look at this graphics comparison will show you the interesting graphical upgrades… and downgrades in the Remaster), Crysis Remastered was quickly delayed by the developers due to the negative feedback to work on getting the game “up to the PC- and console-breaking standard you’ve come to expect from Crysis games.”

But it looks like this may not exactly mean what we think it means, as the Nintendo Switch version has just released today and has been confirmed to be based off of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions.

It’s likely then that the PC delay will only see a few more visual improvements than we’ve already seen, as it’s unlikely that the team will scrap this previous-gen version and build up from the original PC version instead.

This also means that the Remastered version of Crysis won’t feature the Ascension Mission, which was missing in the PS3 and X360 console versions.

There is some shining light here, as it is possible that the devs will make something truly hardware melting in the end, and simply just wanted to release the Nintendo Switch version asap as they figure out the PC and console versions. So there is some hope, but we thought we’d break the news at least just in case.

This information is also based on the Nintendo Switch version, and we're still not sure whether that gameplay trailer leak was from the handheld console or the PC version. So it's entirely possible that Crytek have been working on a separate PC version that includes the updated graphics like ray tracing effects etc.

What do you think? Will Crysis Remastered end up being the same kind of PC melter as the original? Or will it just be a prettied up PS3/Xbox 360 version? And how do you feel about that? Let us know!