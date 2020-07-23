Ubisoft recently had it’s Q1 earnings call, and in it the company announced that a second Ubisoft Forward event will be happening in September. There’s no specific date just yet or any other details, but it’s possible this one will be focusing on some other titles missing from the previous showcase, like Rainbow Six: Quarantine and Gods & Monsters.

It’s also possible that we could also get some more information about Skull and Bones, though considering the game is reportedly getting rebooted as a live service it’s still unlikely we’ll see anything more, but it’s a possibility at least.

When asked specifically about R6 Quarantine and Gods & Monsters, Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet said that both titles are still expected to release during this fiscal year, which ends March 2021. However they also mentioned that one of these titles could be pushed back to the following fiscal year, starting April 2021 and ending March 2022.

It’s possible this extra delay is from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as many employees are still working from home, Duguet said. But they also mentioned that some employees are slowly going back to the offices in France and China. “So far we're happy with the progress,” he said, “but it's still something we're monitoring on a weekly basis.”

What do you think? What are your predictions for the second Ubisoft Forward event? What would you like to see? And do you think we’ll see anything for Rainbow Six Quarantine or Gods and Monsters? Let us know your thoughts!