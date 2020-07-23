The Xbox Games Showcase just debuted today, and with it Microsoft brought us our first proper look at Halo Infinite with a new stunning CGI trailer and gameplay demo showcasing some of the action we'll be getting up to when Halo Infinite launches later this year on PC and the Xbox Series X.

In terms of the gameplay, it looks like Infinite is going open world, plus there's some gameplay for new weapons and abilities including a grappling hook. It also looks like the demo was running at 60fps, which is nice at least. You can check out the official Halo Infinite gameplay demo and new CGI trailer below:

If you wondering about multiplayer gameplay, then it sounds like we'll be getting to see our first look "in the coming months."

