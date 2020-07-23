The Xbox Games Showcase just debuted today, and whilst we got our first proper look at some Halo Infinite campaign gameplay, there was also a lot of other new games and gameplay revealed. In true to what Xbox said a while ago about being just about games (though there was a little business in there), there was just too much to keep up with separately, so here's the recap of every new trailer, gameplay, and game announced at the Xbox Games Showcase.

There was a heck of a lot of new game premieres if I must say (10 to be exact!), and they all looked pretty good on the Xbox Series X, though in truth there wasn't a huge amount of actual gameplay though, most were just CGI announcement trailers which is unfortunate, but check out everything revealed below!

Halo Infinite

Of course, the big one was the reveal of Halo Infinite campaign gameplay, which showed off some new weapons, abilities, and a an open-world setting. Check out the new trailer and gameplay below:

State of Decay 3

If you were starting to get sick of zombies, well I can't help you there, but if you're still a fan of the zombie killing/survival genre then you'll be happy to know that there's a new State of Decay game coming!

Forza Motorsport

Yup, there's a new Forza Motorsport coming, are you surprised? Anyway, it's not any gameplay unfortunately, but the stunning new trailer sure looks good! I'll still hold off until we get some real gameplay footage though...

Everwild

We also got a good look at Rare's latest open-world... thing, Everwild. I still have no idea what this game's about or what it will play like, but you play as an "Eternal" that can tap into the magic of nature. It certainly looks nice at least, and still up with that cartoony style of Rare's at the moment.

Tell me why

The latest story-driven adventure game by Dontnod Entertainment certainly looks intriguing. If this kind of stuff is up your alley then check out the official Tell Me Why Chapter One Launch Trailer, which releases on August 17th this year.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

No, it's not a new Ori game unfortunately, but hey Ori and the Will of the Wisps is getting a brand new optimization for the upcoming Xbox Series X at least with 120fps gameplay on show.

The Outer Worlds: peril on Gorgon

Something that a lot of us have been waiting on, and which was previously teased by the devs themselves a couple days ago. Peril on Gorgon is the first of 2 planned story DLCs for The Outer Worlds, coming on September 9th.

Grounded

Some more Obsidian Entertainment goodies! A new launch trailer for their honey I shrunk the kids-esque survival game Grounded was shown, plus a new date of July 28th for another preview event on Steam and Xbox Game Pass.

Avowed

When the screen faded to black and we were greeted by Feargus Urquhart, the studio head of Obsidian, I was sad that that was it from the legendary RPG company. But then Urquhart said: "oh yeah, and if you've been wondering... we have been working on that next big Obsidian RPG." After conquering Fallout with the arguably bext title in the franchise, Fallout: New Vegas, it looks like Obsidian is tackling another staple Bethesda genre with the fantasy-looking RPG Avowed:

Psychonauts 2

Some more charming Tim Schafer-iness comes in the way of some official Psychonauts 2 gameplay serenaded by the wonderful Jack Black.

Stalker 2

Here's something that I wasn't quite expecting: an official trailer for STALKER 2. And not just that, but an official trailer number 1! So we'll likely be getting some more trailers soon.

Warhammer Darktide

Games Workshop seems to be on a roll at the moment, releasing yet another game set in the Warhammer universe. Not a lot was shown, but expect 4-player co-op action goodness.

The Gunk

Quite possibly one of the weirdest game titles I think of recently, The Gunk comes from the creators of SteamWorld and looks to be some sort of adventure-puzzler.

The Medium

Bloober Team's latest Horror foray was shown off some more with a "Dual Reality" trailer, and it looks like players will be able to hop in and out of each world, or maybe even play both at the same time? It certainly looks trippy as hell to be honest...

Crossfire X

If you didn't know already, Crossfire X is being developed by Remedy Entertainment, you know those people behind Control and Alan Wake.

Fable 4

Aaaaand here we finally are with the official announcement of Fable 4! Or at least what looks like a new Fable game... No one can really know for sure at the moment because they just titled it as "Fable" of course, so it could be a remaster for PC and next-gen consoles, or it could in fact be the rumored Fable 4.

-------------

Unfortunately not all the new games and such were announced apparently, so of course there's going to be another Xbox Games Showcase later this year where they'll be showing off a lot more, what do you think they could unveil next time? (apart from Halo Infinite multiplayer).

So what did you think? What are you most excited for? What would you have liked to see instead? Let us know!