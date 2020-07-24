Bloober Team's unique and trippy psychological horror experience is coming later this year, but the system requirements for The Medium are already out and they're... pretty interesting. Not only have we got the typical minimum and recommended settings, but we've also got some specific requirements for 4K and 4K with ray tracing.

So how demanding will The Medium be when it releases later this year? Let's dive in and take a look at the official PC system requirements for The Medium...

The Medium minimum system requirements

The Medium recommended system requirements

The Medium 4K system requirements

Make sure your GPU has DirectX 12 support or The Medium won’t be able to run on recommended settings.

