We’re nearing the end of Summer already, and whilst the Steam Summer Sale is already over and we’re certainly left out of pocket, the Epic Games Store has now swooped in with their very own Summer Sale. There’s a tonne of games on offer with some really great discounts to be honest, so here’s all the details you need to know about the Epic Games Store Summer Sale as well as the free games you can download this week.

Epic Games Store Summer Sale

So the obvious details to point out here are that the sale ends on August 6th, that’s 2 weeks from yesterday! There’s also an extensive range of discounts, going from 20% all the way up to 80% off certain titles.

And the best part is that the $10 coupons are still available! Whether you participated in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale a while back, everyone should have been eligible for a coupon, so if you haven’t used up all of yours then the coupon will be automatically applied to purchases at or above $14.99.

You can choose to hold onto your coupon though if you want, but they will officially expire on November 1st at 2:59AM EST.

Best Epic Games Summer Sale Deals

There’s literally hundreds of games and discounts to choose from, so here’s a list of our picks for the best games and deals so far. If you have any more suggestions to add to the list then feel free to leave a comment in the discussion area below!

This week’s free games

As always, there’s some free games we can all pick up this week to add to our growing, bottomless library of free games from the EGS. There’s only 2 small indie games right now, but they’ll be sure to provide us with lots of fun.

Next Up Hero

“Next Up Hero is a dungeon crawler featuring hand-drawn heroes that hack, slash, bongo-drum, boomerang, and jet their way through Ventures. Choose your Hero and start rolling dungeons, gearing out, and maxing your stats.”

If you’re looking for the next dungeon crawler to play this weekend, then Next Up Hero certainly seems like something to chew some time into.

Tacoma

“An Abandoned Space Station. A Mysterious AI. And You. The crew of Lunar Transfer Station Tacoma were going about their workaday lives when disaster threw them into chaos. Discover what fate awaits them in Fullbright's bold and innovative followup to Gone Home.”

If you’re into narrative adventures, Tacoma certainly looks like a great one to add to the list.

So there you have it, all the details and deals so far for the Epic Games Store Summer Sale, plus all the free games you can download this week. Let us know if you picked up some great deals yourself as there’s literally hundreds of games on offer and it’s hard to count them all.

What do you think? Are you participating in the Epic Games Store Summer Sale? What deals did you get? Are there any great deals we missed? Let us know!